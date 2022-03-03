AIFF issues stern warning to Sandesh Jhingan

Bengaluru, March 3: The Disciplinary Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has issued stern warning to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season's tie against Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on February 19.
As per an ISL media release, the AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media.
The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions.
Footballer Jhingan apologises after making sexist comment
It may be recalled that the India centre-back apologised for reportedly making a sexist comment after ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters.
A video uploaded on ATK Mohun Bagan's Instagram page, which has since been deleted, captured the 28-year-old defender as saying, Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath (I have played a match with women, with women) as he made his way back to the dressing room.
Jhinghan had later clarified saying said he made the comment during an argument he had with his team-mates after the game.
"What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name."
But his comment caused an uproar on social media which many users coming down heavily on the player, forcing him to issue an apology.
"I know a lot has happened and it has been down to an error in judgement from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react..." Jhingan said in a video he posted on Twitter.
"To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it's wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family.
"I cannot erase what I have done already, but I will surely do from this is to learn from the situation, try to be a better human being and better professional and try to be a good example."
He said a fallout from this unsavoury incident "has been that a lot of hate has been targeted towards my family, especially my wife".
"I know people are upset with me but to threaten and racially abuse my family, I think, is not required and unwelcome. So I please request you all to not do it. Lastly again, I am really sorry but I will try to learn from this and try to be a better human being," Jhingan added.
ATK Mohun Bagan, who are currently third in ISL points table take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday (March 3) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.
With two games to play, a point would be enough for them to secure a play-off spot for the second straight year.
Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand are out of play-off contention and are languishing eighth in the table with nothing but pride at stake when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their last league encounter.