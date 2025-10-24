Sports Bulletin For October 24: Mohsin Naqvi Getting Hailed For Stealing Asia Cup To PAK Pull Out Of Junior World Cup In India

How Terry Rozier and Associates Are Alleged to Have Manipulated NBA Prop Bets? EXPLAINED

Football AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming: Where to Watch East Bengal, Mohun Bagan matches in India? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 19:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, India's premier national knockout football tournament organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is set to kick off on October 25 and run until November 22, 2025. This sixth edition marks a return to Goa, which takes over hosting duties from Bhubaneswar after two successful seasons there.

The competition features 16 clubs - 13 from the Indian Super League (ISL) and 3 from the I-League - divided into four groups of four. Matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with only group winners advancing to the semi-finals. Fixtures will be split between the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Top-seeded reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant lead Group A, while defending Super Cup champions FC Goa headline Group B. The complete group lineup is as follows:

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, Dempo SC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi FC

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

Beyond domestic glory, the Super Cup winner will secure qualification for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two preliminary round, making every fixture pivotal. The tournament schedule also includes a short break during the November FIFA International Window, coinciding with India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round match against Bangladesh on November 18.

Where to Watch AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Matches on TV and Online?

The AIFF Super Cup matches will have a venue-specific streaming platform, as it has been confirmed by AIFF on Friday. All of the Fatorda Stadium matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

On the other hand, the matches played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will be live-streamed on the @IndianFootball YouTube Channel.

Hence, for the first day, East Bengal vs Dempo SC match will be streamed only on the @IndianFootball YouTube Channel, while the Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will be telecast on TV and can be live-streamed via Jio Hotstar app and website.