AIFF to pay Rs 10,000 stipend to FIFA U-17 Women's WC probables for dietary needs

By Pti

New Delhi, June 4: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay a stipend of Rs 10,000 to the country's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables to help them meet their dietary requirements during the COVID-19 lockdown which has forced suspension of training.

"All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020," the AIFF said in a brief statement.

The AIFF said it will take a stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.

All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic.

As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

India - 216,919 | World - 6,562,696
Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 20:29 [IST]
