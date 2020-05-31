Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AIFF to reopen office with 50 percent workforce

By Pti

New Delhi, May 31: With 50 percent work force and other guidelines in place, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to reopen its office after a break of more than two months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIFF on Sunday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the employees.

As per the guidelines, no more than 50 percent staff would be allowed within the office premises at any given time.

The employees' temperature will be checked at the main gate before they make their way into the office. Should any department require full attendance under exceptional circumstances, the head of the administration must be informed at least 24 hours in advance.

The staff will be required to download the Arogya app. An employee will be allowed to work from home if he or she is not up to the mark health wise. The guidelines will come into effect from Monday.

More AIFF News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BMG 4 - 1 FCU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 22:11 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue