Football Aitana Bonmati Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D'Or Award Aitana Bonmati has made history by winning her third consecutive Ballon d'Or, becoming the first woman to do so. She expresses disbelief and gratitude towards her team and supporters. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Aitana Bonmati expressed disbelief after winning her third consecutive Ballon d'Or at the ceremony on Monday. She became the first woman to achieve this feat, surpassing Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo in the voting. Only Lionel Messi and Michel Platini have previously won the award three times in a row.

Bonmati played a pivotal role in Barcelona's league success last season and led Spain to the Euro 2025 final. Her decisive goal against Germany in the semi-final equalled Jenni Hermoso's record for most knockout stage goals for Spain in major tournaments. "My third time in a row here, and I still can't believe it. Incredible," she remarked after receiving the award.

Upon receiving the Ballon d'Or, Bonmati thanked those who supported her journey, including fellow nominees and Barcelona. She acknowledged France Football for awarding her again, stating, "Thank you to France Football for this; for the third time, it really could have gone to anyone." She expressed gratitude towards Andres Iniesta and Xavi, who inspired her football journey.

Bonmati emphasised that such accolades are not achieved alone but through teamwork. She praised Barcelona's president, board, staff, and teammates for their collective effort. "I owe Barcelona everything; this is the club of my life," she stated, hoping to continue representing them for many years.

The ceremony marked progress as women's awards matched men's awards this year. Bonmati welcomed this change, highlighting it as a result of long-term efforts. She appreciated the organisation's continuous improvements over the years.

Receiving the award from Iniesta was particularly special for Bonmati as he has been an idol since her childhood. She credited him and Xavi for shaping her football skills and thanked them for their contributions to football.

Bonmati's achievement underscores her exceptional talent and dedication to football. Her historic win not only highlights individual excellence but also reflects the growing recognition of women's achievements in sports.