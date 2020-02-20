Football
Ajax boss Ten Hag hopeful of keeping Madrid & Man Utd target Van de Beek

By Sacha Pisani
Donny Van de Beek
Donny van de Beek's future was discussed ahead of Ajax's Europa League fixture away to Getafe.

Madrid, February 20: Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is hopeful of retaining star midfielder Donny van de Beek amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Van de Beek has continually been linked with a move to La Liga giants Madrid, who previously contacted Ajax over a possible deal at the start of the season.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has also reportedly emerged as a target for Premier League side United.

Ten Hag was asked about the future of Van de Beek on the eve of Thursday's Europa League clash against Getafe in Madrid.

"I do not think so [that he will leave]," Ajax boss Ten Hag told reporters in his news conference.

"He has had a great evolution and has attracted international attention. There are players who are in the spotlight and then things change."

Ten Hag added: "Donny van de Beek has had a stormy progression the last months. A lot of big clubs noticed this.

"That's has been the last one and a half years like this with our players. We have not to think about this, but we have been doing these the last one and a half years already."

In 2019-20, Van de Beek has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Dutch champions Ajax – eight of those in the Eredivisie.

Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
