Football Al-Fayha And Al-Ittihad End In 1-1 Draw As Benzema Misses Late Penalty Kick In a tense match, Karim Benzema missed a crucial penalty as Al-Ittihad drew 1-1 with Al-Fayha. Despite the draw, Sergio Conceicao's debut showed promise for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

Karim Benzema missed a crucial penalty in the closing moments of Al-Ittihad's 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, marking Sergio Conceicao's debut as manager. Al-Fayha initially took the lead when Fashion Sakala scored just before half-time. However, Ahmed Al Ghamdi equalised for Al-Ittihad after the break. Benzema's late penalty was saved by Orlando Mosquera, denying Al-Ittihad a win.

Al-Ittihad began the match with several attempts on goal. Benzema had two early shots stopped by Mosquera, while Moussa Diaby and Danilo Pereira also failed to score from their chances. Despite these efforts, it was Sakala who broke the deadlock for Al-Fayha, scoring against the run of play just before half-time.

In the second half, Al-Ittihad found their rhythm and equalised in the 64th minute. Diaby delivered a precise cross from the right wing, allowing Al Ghamdi to head home and level the score. This set up a tense finish to the match as both teams sought a winner.

The pivotal moment came in the final minutes when Yassine Benzia fouled Benzema in the box. The referee awarded a penalty after consulting VAR. Unfortunately for Benzema, his shot aimed at the bottom-right corner was saved by Mosquera, keeping the score level.

Despite Conceicao not securing a victory in his first game, there were positive signs. His team generated an expected goals (xG) of 1.97 from 14 shots compared to Al-Fayha's xG of 0.8 from nine attempts. Historically, October has been challenging for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Fayha have only one win in their last 13 league matches played in October (D5 L7). This month has seen them suffer more defeats (13) and record fewer wins (three) than any other period in this competition.

Al-Ittihad's Post-Break Form

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak following international breaks in the Saudi Pro League. They have not lost in their last 24 such matches (W15 D9), including their previous 14 away games (W6 D9). Their last defeat post-break was against Al-Wehda in October 2019.

This match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses as they continue their campaigns. While Conceicao's debut did not yield a win, it showed potential for future success under his leadership at Al-Ittihad.