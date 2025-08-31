How much money will Alejandro Garnacho earn as Salary after joining Chelsea from Man United?

Karim Benzema Scores Perfect Hat-Trick In Al-Ittihad's Opening Victory Against Al-Okhdood Karim Benzema scored a perfect hat-trick as Al-Ittihad triumphed over Al-Okhdood 5-2 in their Saudi Pro League opener. The victory positions them alongside rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Al-Ittihad began their Saudi Pro League title defence with a commanding 5-2 victory over Al-Okhdood. Karim Benzema was the star, scoring a perfect hat-trick. Steven Bergwijn also found the net, and an own goal by Saeed Al-Rubaie added to Al-Ittihad's tally. This win places them alongside Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who also secured victories in their opening matches.

Benzema's first goal came just four minutes into the match. Bergwijn doubled the lead three minutes later when his free-kick deflected fortuitously into the net. Although Juan Sebastian Pedroza reduced the deficit for Al-Okhdood in the 27th minute, their hopes were dashed shortly after when Al-Rubaie accidentally scored an own goal while trying to block Mohamed Nayef.

Six minutes into the second half, Benzema extended Al-Ittihad's lead with a superb header. Despite Pedroza scoring again for Al-Okhdood, Benzema completed his hat-trick by firing past goalkeeper Samuel Portugal. The match ended on a sour note for Al-Okhdood as Naif Asiri received a second yellow card, leaving them with ten men.

Al-Ittihad's victory continues their impressive away form in the Pro League. They have now won four consecutive away matches, scoring at least three goals in each game since last season. This streak mirrors a similar run they achieved between May and August 2023.

On Saturday, Al-Qadisiyah also enjoyed success by defeating Al-Najma 3-1. New signing Mateo Retegui was instrumental in their win, scoring twice. This result adds to an exciting start to the league season where several teams are vying for early dominance.

Benzema's performance was particularly noteworthy given his previous struggles in season openers for Al-Ittihad. Before this match, he had failed to score in two opening games despite having numerous attempts on goal. His last successful league opener was with Real Madrid against Alaves in LaLiga during the 2021-22 season.

The French striker's efficiency against Al-Okhdood was remarkable as he converted three of his five shots on target from an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.86. This clinical display highlights his importance to Al-Ittihad as they aim to retain their title this season.