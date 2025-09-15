Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

Football Al-Nassr Secures 2-0 Victory Over Al-Kholood With Goals From Mane And Martinez In a strong performance, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Kholood 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League. Sadio Mane and Inigo Martinez scored to maintain their winning start this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 2:25 [IST]

Al-Nassr climbed to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after a 2-0 win against Al-Kholood. The match, held at Al-Awaal Park, saw second-half goals from Sadio Mane and newcomer Inigo Martinez. This victory marked a strong start for Jorge Jesus' team, maintaining their winning streak in the new season's first two games.

The first half was challenging for Al-Nassr, but they found their rhythm shortly after halftime. Seven minutes into the second half, Mane executed a clever one-two with Kingsley Coman before skillfully beating goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani with a reverse finish. Despite missing an opportunity to extend their lead when Coman missed an open goal, they remained dominant.

In the closing stages of the match, Martinez secured the win by heading in Marcelo Brozovic's corner with just 10 minutes left. Although Coman had another shot cleared off the line, Al-Kholood had a chance to reduce the deficit when Martinez fouled Muhammad Sawaan. However, Al-Nassr's goalkeeper Raghid Najjar saved Myziane Maolida's penalty attempt, ensuring both a clean sheet and three points for his team.

This victory marks Al-Nassr's first time winning their opening two matches of a Saudi Pro League season since 2019-20. They have also maintained an unbeaten record in their last 10 league games played in September. Meanwhile, Al-Kholood has struggled on the road, winning only one of their last 11 away league matches.

Al-Nassr's recent performances have set a promising tone for the rest of the season. Their ability to maintain composure under pressure and capitalize on key moments has been crucial to their success so far. As they continue to build momentum, fans are hopeful for more victories in upcoming matches.