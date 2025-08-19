Football Al-Nassr Secures 2-1 Victory Against Al-Ittihad In Super Cup Semi-Final With Joao Felix's First Goal In the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 2-1. Joao Felix scored his first goal after Sadio Mane's red card, showcasing resilience despite being a man down. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Al-Nassr triumphed over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, despite Sadio Mane's red card. Joao Felix scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Felix with a neat pass, allowing him to score in the 61st minute. Initially ruled offside, the goal was awarded after a VAR review, marking Felix's first for Al-Nassr since joining from Chelsea.

Earlier in the match, Mane had put Al-Nassr ahead by volleying Marcelo Brozovic's cross into the net in the 10th minute. However, Al-Ittihad equalised when Steven Bergwijn converted Moussa Diaby's cutback. The game took a turn when Mane was sent off for an alleged stamp on Hamed Al Shanqiti in the 25th minute, leaving Al-Nassr with ten players.

Despite being a man down, Al-Nassr managed to withstand pressure from Al-Ittihad. Joao Felix's breakaway goal proved crucial. He had another attempt disallowed after VAR intervention and also hit the post. Saleh Al Shehri nearly equalised for Al-Ittihad with a header saved by Bento during stoppage time.

Al-Nassr had more shots (15) compared to Al-Ittihad's 10 and achieved a higher expected goals (xG) tally of 2.32 against 1.44. Felix contributed significantly with an xG of 1.22 from three shots on his debut, second only to Ronaldo’s six attempts among his teammates.

Al-Nassr will face either Al-Qasidah or Al-Ahli in Saturday’s final, aiming to improve on last year's performance when they lost 4-1 to Al-Hillal in the Super Cup final. New signing Kingsley Coman also made an impact by creating four chances alongside Brozovic, showcasing their potential for upcoming matches.

The team’s resilience and tactical adjustments were evident as they played over an hour with reduced numbers yet maintained control of key aspects of the game. This victory sets a positive tone for their upcoming challenge in the final.