Albert Roca coy on Bengaluru FC future

Bengaluru, May 3: Soon after Bengaluru FC's last home game of the season - the AFC Cup game against Aizawl FC on Wednesday (May 2), the West Block Blues could be heard clearly across the Sree Kanteerava Stadium: "Roca, we want you to stay".
Albert Roca has delivered two titles (the Super Cup 2018 and Federation Cup 2017) since he took over as the head coach of the Blues from Ashley Westwood. He's set up a Spanish style of football at Bengaluru after taking over the reins in July 2016. However, Roca's contract expires at the end of this season (May 31) and he's yet to sign an extension.
We played our last home game of the season yeaterday and the boys let those who turned up, know how much it meant to them. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/nEPV3VGIC2— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) May 3, 2018
When asked if he would pen a deal in the coming days, Roca told reporters: "I don't talk about the future. I can talk about the game that just happened, where we won 5-0.
"For sure, you know the supporters have been saying that not just now, but all season. I am very proud to be part of JSW-BFC. It's a great experience."
Roca then went on to talk about the AFC Cup game despite being asked directly about his contract.
Further, Roca was asked if winning a continental competition with Bengaluru FC would make him stay. BFC reached the AFC Cup final in 2016 but failed in the Inter-Zonal Final against FC Istiklol last year. Apart from pulling off a win against Abahani Dhaka, their qualification to the knockout stages of the AFC Cup 2018 depends on whether New Radiant of Maldives drop points in their last Group E game against Aizawl.
Roca again delivered a diplomatic response. "For sure, I would like to win everything," he said. To be honest, it's not in our hands now to qualify. We have to keep working like we have done before. Let's see if we're able to win there in Dhaka and to think that Aizawl can just get one point will give us that pass. But anyway, like I said, it's important for us to be there and fight. We've working as a team this game and all season and why do we not deserve to qualify? If not this year, then next year. It's the only way to win something in the high level. It's to continuously improve yourself. I think we need to take a very huge step regarding the continental competition. We'll keep working like this and it will give us a chance to win an international cup."
BFC, however, are not in the AFC Cup next year. The winners of the Indian Super League are awarded the AFC Cup slot from India. Although BFC topped the table in the league phase, they lost out to Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final.
