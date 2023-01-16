Alejandro Garnacho breaks another record, promises to be an impactful player for Manchester United

Manchester United managed to earn a comeback against arch-rivals Manchester City with youngster Alejandro Garnacho playing a huge part in it.
Despite coming on so late in the game, Garnacho tested the City backline more than any other United player. His ruthless attempts at taking on his man let United take advantage of the clutter that followed the opening goal. For the second goal, Nathan Ake was turned the wrong way by Garnacho in order to square a pass to the centre which precisely drove the point home by Marcus Rashford.
In his first Manchester derby as a professional player, Garnacho now has entered into the record book as well to become the youngest ever player to provide an assist in a Premier League Manchester derby at the age of 18 years and 197 days.
He made three great passes, one major chance creation, and one memorable assist during his cameo. He has already contributed to three goals in his last four games in 2023.
