Football Aleksandar Mitrovic Transfers From Al-Hilal To Qatari Club Al-Rayyan After Successful Season Aleksandar Mitrovic has left Al-Hilal for Al-Rayyan after a successful season in the Saudi Pro League. The Serbian striker scored 68 goals in 79 appearances and won a domestic treble. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Aleksandar Mitrovic has transferred from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia to Al-Rayyan in Qatar. Despite interest from Premier League clubs West Ham and Everton, as well as AC Milan, Mitrovic chose Al-Rayyan. The Qatari club finished fifth in the Qatar Stars League last season. The 30-year-old Serbian striker joined Al-Hilal from Fulham in 2023.

During his time with Al-Hilal, Mitrovic made a significant impact by scoring 68 goals and providing 15 assists across 79 matches. His contributions were pivotal in helping the team secure a domestic treble in his first season. This impressive performance highlighted his value on the field.

At Al-Rayyan, Mitrovic will join forces with notable players such as Rodrigo, who previously played for Valencia and Leeds United, and Abdulaziz Hatem, the captain of Qatar's national team. These additions are expected to strengthen the squad's attacking capabilities significantly.

Mitrovic is also celebrated as Serbia's all-time leading scorer, boasting an impressive record of 62 goals in 100 international appearances. His prolific scoring ability has been a key asset throughout his career, both at the club and international levels.

The move to Al-Rayyan marks a new chapter for Mitrovic as he continues his football journey in the Middle East. His experience and goal-scoring prowess are expected to be valuable assets for his new team as they aim to improve their standing in the league.