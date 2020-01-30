Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Transfer News: Roma captain Florenzi joins Valencia on loan

By Patric Ridge
Florenzi - cropped

London, Jan 30: Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi has signed for LaLiga club Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

Florenzi, who came through the ranks at Roma, has been a regular in their first team since 2012-13.

Having come into the side as a midfielder, Florenzi has regularly been deployed at right-back for both club and country, making 35 appearances so far for Italy.

However, the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Paulo Fonseca this term, featuring in 14 Serie A matches, making 12 starts.

Valencia have now confirmed they have reached an agreement with Roma for Florenzi to sign on loan for the rest of 2019-20.

Los Ches sit seventh in LaLiga, though are just four points behind third-placed Sevilla.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue