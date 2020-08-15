Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Alexander-Arnold is Premier League's Young Player of the Season

By
Trent Alexander Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the main young players in Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things.

Bengaluru, August 15: Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was crowned the Premier League's Young Player of the Season after seeing off competition from a trio of Manchester United players -- Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and set up 13 more in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign that saw Liverpool end their 30-year wait for success in the top flight of English football.

Alexander-Arnold also helped the champions keep 12 clean sheets in the League.

Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were also nominated for the inaugural prize, as was Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.

The award is for players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the 2019-20 season and is voted for by fans.

Alexander-Arnold is also in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Nick Pope and Danny Ings.

Alexander-Arnold, who grew up in Liverpool and entered the club's academy at the age of six, is one of the key young players in Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things along with the likes of Andrew Robertson and Neco Williams.

Klopp working '100 per cent' to find Liverpool's next Alexander-Arnold or Robertson

After clinching the Premier League title recently, Alexander-Arnold had admitted that it was more like a dream-come-true for him.

"We are Premier League champions and we are proud of that.

"Obviously things are not as we imagined probably a few months ago or even a year ago how we imagined to win the Premier League, but we are not going to complain and make a fuss of.

"It's something we've always dreamed of. As fans I think it's something that will always be remembered."

Arnold, who has already featured in two UEFA Champions League finals has also set his sights on the captain's armband.

"I'm not shy in saying that being Liverpool captain is a dream for me," Alexander-Arnold said in a recent interview with BBC.

"But that's something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I've always dreamed of and it's something that motivates me."

(With inputs from Agencies)

More TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Bayern thrash Barca to enter semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue