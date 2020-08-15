Alexander-Arnold is Premier League's Young Player of the Season

Bengaluru, August 15: Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was crowned the Premier League's Young Player of the Season after seeing off competition from a trio of Manchester United players -- Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.
The 21-year-old scored four goals and set up 13 more in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign that saw Liverpool end their 30-year wait for success in the top flight of English football.
Alexander-Arnold also helped the champions keep 12 clean sheets in the League.
Merseyside's Finest™️@trentaa98 is your @TAGHeuer Young Player of the Season 🙌#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/70VFJAV0de— Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2020
Chelsea pair Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount were also nominated for the inaugural prize, as was Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.
The award is for players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the 2019-20 season and is voted for by fans.
Alexander-Arnold is also in contention to win the Premier League Player of the Season accolade, along with team-mates Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Nick Pope and Danny Ings.
Alexander-Arnold, who grew up in Liverpool and entered the club's academy at the age of six, is one of the key young players in Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things along with the likes of Andrew Robertson and Neco Williams.
Klopp working '100 per cent' to find Liverpool's next Alexander-Arnold or Robertson
After clinching the Premier League title recently, Alexander-Arnold had admitted that it was more like a dream-come-true for him.
"We are Premier League champions and we are proud of that.
"Obviously things are not as we imagined probably a few months ago or even a year ago how we imagined to win the Premier League, but we are not going to complain and make a fuss of.
"It's something we've always dreamed of. As fans I think it's something that will always be remembered."
Arnold, who has already featured in two UEFA Champions League finals has also set his sights on the captain's armband.
"I'm not shy in saying that being Liverpool captain is a dream for me," Alexander-Arnold said in a recent interview with BBC.
"But that's something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I've always dreamed of and it's something that motivates me."
(With inputs from Agencies)