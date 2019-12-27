Football
Alexander-Arnold 'not perfect' in rout of Leicester, says Klopp

By Dom Farrell
Trent Alexander-Arnold not perfect, says Klopp

London, December 27: Trent Alexander-Arnold's masterful showing against Leicester was "not perfect" according to Jurgen Klopp, who is reluctant to label the Liverpool star the best full-back in world football.

The freshly-crowned world champions romped to a 4-0 win at Leicester City on Boxing Day – their nearest challengers in the Premier League table – to open up a 13-point advantage at the summit.

Alexander-Arnold supplied assists for both of Roberto Firmino's goals before completing the scoring with a stylish breakaway strike.

Such brilliance prompted post-match questions over whether the 21-year-old is the best in his position globally, but Klopp was keen not to add to the hyperbole.

"I am not too interested to be honest," he replied at a post-match news conference.

"He played a really good game, but not a perfect game. It was not perfect, but it was really good and it was decisive and helped us a lot.

"We know how important these crosses are for us, how important these things are for us, so that's absolutely exceptional.

"But I can't compare because at the moment I watch pretty much only Liverpool games so I don't see the others."

One possible blot on Liverpool's outing was the sight of Jordan Henderson hobbling off late on, cutting short another fine individual showing.

However, Klopp was pleased to report his captain's knock sustained in a challenge with Ayoze Perez is not serious.

"Yes on the shin," he said. "It was bleeding but he told me afterwards, 'I could have carried on!'. So obviously it is not so bad this time."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday against Wolves, who entertain reigning champions Manchester City at Molineux on Friday.

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
