Torino 1-1 Inter: Last-gasp Sanchez snatches draw but Nerazzurri suffer new Scudetto stutter

Milano, March 14: Alexis Sanchez hit a stoppage-time leveller to earn Inter a point, but Sunday's 1-1 draw at Torino still went down as a major blow to the Nerazzurri's Scudetto defence hopes.
Chile international Sanchez came off the bench and struck in the third added minute, after Gleison Bremer's first-half finish looked to have done enough for the hosts at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
On the back of their midweek Champions League exit to Liverpool, Simone Inzaghi's Inter missed the chance to put telling pressure on Serie A leaders Milan, trimming the difference between the city rivals to just four points after labouring against mid-table opposition.
Ivan Juric's Torino could not quite snap a six-game winless streak, but their hard-earned point at the very least likely ends any remote chance of a relegation battle in Turin this season.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
It was Torino who opened the game up inside the first quarter-hour when Bremer stuck a leg out to turn Tommaso Pobega's touch from a corner home at the right post in a crowded box.
Lautaro Martinez almost delivered a reply four minutes later with a powerful header, only for Etrit Berisha to put his quick reflexes into action for a superb save.
Inter were fortunate to subsequently avoid a penalty call via VAR after Andrea Belotti appeared to be hacked down by Andrea Ranocchia and they headed into the interval on the back foot.
Torino continued to frustrate them after the break too, frequently showcasing greater threat on and off the ball than the Nerazzurri suggested they themselves were capable of for long stretches.
Samir Handanovic was forced to ride to the rescue just beyond the hour mark with an acrobatic stop to keep out Armando Izzo's header, while Inter's increasing desperation for an equaliser produced a particularly open final quarter.
That ultimately looked to be all in vain for the visitors, until deep into stoppage time when Sanchez rose to the occasion. He swept home a breakaway finish off the left post despite Berisha's attempts to deflect it wide with a final lunge.