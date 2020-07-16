All Manchester United players to score 50 Premier League goals so far

Bengaluru, July 16: Manchester United have had a total of 10 players who have registered 50 goals in the Premier League history so far.
The Red Devils have had some of the finest talents over the years who have helped the club to a record 13 Premier League titles.
In the recent years, the club have struggled to match the number of previous superstars but very recently, Anthony Martial became the latest forward to join the list after he scored a thunderbolt against Southampton during their 2-2 draw.
Here is the list of all 10 players who have managed 50 goals for United in the Premier League:
1. Ruud Van Nistelrooy
Most prolific goal scorer in the history of Manchester United, the Dutch forward found his scoring boot from the very first season and it took him just 68 games to register his 50th goal. He scored 150 goals in 219 appearances in all competitions overall for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, won Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2002/03 as well the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
2. Eric Cantona
Regarded as the biggest influential star who led a new age Manchester United side to the richness of glory. The Leeds United top scorer signed with a controversial move but that did not stop his heroics on the pitch. He reached the half-century figure in just 101 games that too being suspended for nine months. He inspired United to a first championship in 26 years before adding a further three over the next four campaigns.
3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The current Manchester United manager spent most of his United career on the substitutes’ bench but he still managed to reach 50 league goals in just over 110 games.
4. Andy Cole
The third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history Cole too started finding the back of the net after he signed for Alex Ferguson in a shock deal in January 1995. He achieved the 50 goal mark in Premier League in just 120 games. He spent seven seasons at Old Trafford and claimed five league titles and one Champions League.
5. Wayne Rooney
Manchester United's leading top scorer, Rooney took 122 games to score 50 goals in the league, that too when he was in his early 20s. At his peak, few forwards in Europe could have been comparable with him who won every major honour during his time at Old Trafford.
6. Anthony Martial
The French international joined the club under Louis Van Gaal's reign and often had been criticised for inconsistency. But this season under Solskjaer, he has been handed the number 9 role on a regular basis the French international looked to be on fine form. He has scored a total 21 goals in all competitions so far, while his 50th Premier League goal came in his 142 games.
7. Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese took a bit time to unleash his goal-scoring boots after his arrival from Sporting but still he needed only 147 games to achieve the benchmark. He evolved into arguably the world’s best player during a six-season stay at United, eventually scoring 84 Premier League goals and helping the club to three consecutive titles between 2007 and 2009 and one Champions League.
8. Paul Scholes
The only midfielder to be in this list, the midfield general not only helped in creating goals but also in occasionally chipped in some important goals. Scholes reached the 50 goal mark in 211 games and ended his footballing career with United after scoring 107 goals and winning 25 major honours.
9. David Beckham
The English winger is another one who was mostly known for his set-piece deliveries and helping team-mates for goal scoring opportunities. But he also scored a handful of goals in his United career and reached the 50 goal mark in 214 games. Beckham overall scored 62 goals in 265 Premier League appearances for the club.
10. Ryan Giggs
Last but not the least, United's record appearance maker Giggs has a century of Premier League goals and assists. But he took 229 games to reach the 50 goal point. He has 109 goal in Premier League which is the second-highest of any Red Devils’ player.