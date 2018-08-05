Alvaro Morata impressed with Chelsea youngsters Callum Hudson Odoi, Ethan Ampadu

Bengaluru, August 5: Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has been hugely impressed by two of his young teammates, attacker Callum Hudson Odoi and defender Ethan Ampadu, and suggested they have a bright future ahead of them.
Both the 17-year-olds were handed first-team debuts last season under Antonio Conte and have been one of the bright spots for Chelsea this pre-season. Odoi was arguably Chelsea's best player during the entire pre-season campaign and recently bamboozled defenders like Hector Bellerin during their friendly against Arsenal - something that has caught the eye of the fans.
Callum Hudson-Odoi. This boy has so much confidence. Look at how skillfull he is. #cfc #Chelsea #CFCinNice #CFCFamily pic.twitter.com/GUjMnTCHaN— MagnificoAlvaro (@AlvaroMagnifico) July 28, 2018
Ampadu also had a decent time in the pre-season as the youngster seemed pretty composed at the centre-back position and able to control the ball movement.
And teammate Morata has predicted a bright future for them by lavishing huge praise on the pair.
"I have never seen a player (Odoi) like him," Morata told The Mirror. "Ethan Ampadu and him, when you see them playing, it is like they are 25 and 26 years old – and they are 17! They work so hard."
Morata also suggested that Odoi's gameplay at Chelsea will only develop if he regularly monitors their senior teammates Eden Hazard and Willian.
He added: "As a player and a man – Eden is a good example.
"Callum is lucky with Eden, with Willian and all the strikers because they are good people and if he listens and watches Willian, he can be the best for the future."
Since signing for the Blues last season, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has been struggling in front of the goal. The player only managed 11 goals altogether in the Premier League and his miserable time also continued in the pre-season.
The Spanish forward missed two sitters and a penalty in their match against Arsenal. And despite such woes, the 25-year-old is expected to lead the line for Chelsea in the coming season.
Its been another tough night for @AlvaroMorata here @AVIVAStadium— Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) August 1, 2018
Missed two or three opportunities so far and this penalty after Hudson-Odi did brilliantly hes been imense first half hour @ChelseaFC 1@Arsenal 0 #InternationalchampionsCup#ChelseaFC#Chelsea#Sarriball pic.twitter.com/HZ2KydTSDP
And according to the player, the appointment of Maurizio Sarri will only help him get over the such agony. He believes the coming season will see him score more goals for Chelsea.
"My father, when Sarri was announced as manager, said to me, 'All the strikers with Sarri score a lot of goals, so don’t worry. This will be your year',” Morata said.
"Now it’s time to be an important player. To score a lot of goals. To help the team get trophies and give back all the things that Chelsea put on me — confidence. Their will to make me a top player. I want to give back this confidence."