Anantapur Rural Football League gets extended support from La Liga

By
Anantapur
The move reflects La Liga’s commitment to promote grassroots development of football in India.

Bengaluru, September 21: In an effort to promote youth football in India, La Liga and its global partners -- BKT Tires and PUMA -- have extended their support to the Anantapur Rural Football League.

Coming together to donate face masks to the students and staff who are a part of the League, the move is reflective of La Liga's commitment to promoting grassroots development of football in India.

The top-flight Spanish league has been working with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation with the aim of developing football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Anantapur Sports Academy breaks gender barriers in rural areas with La Liga helpAnantapur Sports Academy breaks gender barriers in rural areas with La Liga help

The initiative was carried out keeping in mind the health and safety requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the lack of resources in such disadvantaged regions.

The joint initiative, started in 2018, by La Liga Foundation, La Liga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation provides the opportunity to play football and receive education to over 3000 boys and girls, in the 11 to 19 age group in Anantapur.

The captain of La Liga club, Real Betis women, Irene Guerrero visited Andhra Pradesh in 2018 to run an interactive workshop for three days for the young players and coaches, marking the first time an international woman footballer visited
Anantapur.

Through the programme, developed by Anantapur Sports Academy, exchange of
knowledge, training and methodologies is done for the coaches and players. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been able to continue working with the aim of empowering the rural population through socio-sports training and promoting gender equality and integration through football.

In this sense, these entities have collaborated in the continuity of a non-residential academy for 35 girls.

Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director - India, La Liga, said, "We've been working with Vicente Ferrer Foundation for the Anantapur project since over three years now. The enthusiasm with which the students and coaches have responded and their outstanding progress is very inspiring. Our global partners BKT, which is an Indian company, and PUMA are also in aligned with our commitment, and thus we made this small gesture for the youth in Anantapur."

During last season, the Rural League continued to be held, reaching over 3,000 boys and girls participating in the sporting activities. Likewise, training actions were jointly developed both in person and virtually, training referees, trainers, and young players.

Work was also carried out to reinforce the digitalisation process necessary to continue the integral development of the children of the Anantapur Sports Academy with a computer room.

With the aim of mitigating the devastating effects of COVID-19, La Liga's Women's Football Department and the La Liga FOUNDATION collaborated with a donation of
€20,000 to contribute to the development of the urgent actions carried out by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in April.

La Liga announced its global partnerships with BKT Tires and PUMA in 2019, with shared synergies with both the companies in their vision for growth.

With millions of fans watching La Liga, every season, these partnerships allow BKT Tires, PUMA and La Liga to increase fan engagement and build brand awareness across markets in the world.

La Liga's Global Partners support various different initiatives La Liga undertakes in different markets, like the one with Anantapur Rural Football League.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:33 [IST]
