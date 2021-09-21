Anantapur Rural Football League gets extended support from La Liga

Bengaluru, September 21: In an effort to promote youth football in India, La Liga and its global partners -- BKT Tires and PUMA -- have extended their support to the Anantapur Rural Football League.
Coming together to donate face masks to the students and staff who are a part of the League, the move is reflective of La Liga's commitment to promoting grassroots development of football in India.
The top-flight Spanish league has been working with the Vicente Ferrer Foundation with the aim of developing football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Anantapur Sports Academy breaks gender barriers in rural areas with La Liga help
The initiative was carried out keeping in mind the health and safety requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the lack of resources in such disadvantaged regions.
The joint initiative, started in 2018, by La Liga Foundation, La Liga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation provides the opportunity to play football and receive education to over 3000 boys and girls, in the 11 to 19 age group in Anantapur.
It’s good to see boys and girls back on the ground after a long time #SportsforDevelopment pic.twitter.com/jGFngEpcqY— Anantapur Sports Academy (@ASA_RDT) August 12, 2021
The
captain
of
La
Liga
club,
Real
Betis
women,
Irene
Guerrero
visited
Andhra
Pradesh
in
2018
to
run
an
interactive
workshop
for
three
days
for
the
young
players
and
coaches,
marking
the
first
time
an
international
woman
footballer
visited
Anantapur.
Through
the
programme,
developed
by
Anantapur
Sports
Academy,
exchange
of
knowledge, training and methodologies is done for the coaches and players. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been able to continue working with the aim of empowering the rural population through socio-sports training and promoting gender equality and integration through football.
In this sense, these entities have collaborated in the continuity of a non-residential academy for 35 girls.
Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director - India, La Liga, said, "We've been working with Vicente Ferrer Foundation for the Anantapur project since over three years now. The enthusiasm with which the students and coaches have responded and their outstanding progress is very inspiring. Our global partners BKT, which is an Indian company, and PUMA are also in aligned with our commitment, and thus we made this small gesture for the youth in Anantapur."
During last season, the Rural League continued to be held, reaching over 3,000 boys and girls participating in the sporting activities. Likewise, training actions were jointly developed both in person and virtually, training referees, trainers, and young players.
Work was also carried out to reinforce the digitalisation process necessary to continue the integral development of the children of the Anantapur Sports Academy with a computer room.
With
the
aim
of
mitigating
the
devastating
effects
of
COVID-19,
La
Liga's
Women's
Football
Department
and
the
La
Liga
FOUNDATION
collaborated
with
a
donation
of
€20,000 to contribute to the development of the urgent actions carried out by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in April.
La Liga announced its global partnerships with BKT Tires and PUMA in 2019, with shared synergies with both the companies in their vision for growth.
With millions of fans watching La Liga, every season, these partnerships allow BKT Tires, PUMA and La Liga to increase fan engagement and build brand awareness across markets in the world.
La Liga's Global Partners support various different initiatives La Liga undertakes in different markets, like the one with Anantapur Rural Football League.