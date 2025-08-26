Football Ancelotti Excludes Neymar And Vinicius Junior From Brazil's Final World Cup Qualifiers Squad Carlo Ancelotti has left Neymar and Vinicius Junior out of Brazil's squad for the last two World Cup qualifiers. Neymar is sidelined by injury, while Vinicius is rested to manage his workload. Brazil aims to finish the qualifiers strongly. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Neymar has been excluded from Carlo Ancelotti's squad for Brazil's final World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. Despite missing the initial selection due to injury, Neymar will again be absent because of a recent minor leg muscle injury. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player last represented his country in October 2023 after suffering a severe knee ligament injury.

Ancelotti has not closed the door on Neymar's return to the national team. However, he emphasised that Neymar must enhance his fitness to rejoin the squad. "Neymar, like everyone else, needs to get into good physical condition to be able to help the team do well and try to do their best in the World Cup," Ancelotti stated. These upcoming matches are crucial as they conclude this phase of qualifiers.

Brazil will face Chile at home on September 4 and then travel to Bolivia for a match five days later. The squad includes players like Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza; Alexsandro Ribeiro, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley; Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Joelinton, Lucas Paqueta; Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Richarlison.

Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid is another notable absentee from the 23-man squad. Reports suggest he is being rested due to his busy schedule with the Club World Cup and LaLiga season resumption. Additionally, Real Madrid's Eder Militao is rested while Rodrygo and Endrick are omitted based on performance.

Brazil has already secured qualification for next year's World Cup. The focus now is on finishing this qualifying phase strongly. Ancelotti aims to maintain momentum by selecting a balanced team capable of achieving positive results in these final matches.

The exclusion of key players like Neymar and Vinicius Junior highlights Brazil's depth in talent. It also underscores Ancelotti's strategy of managing player workload ahead of major tournaments. As Brazil prepares for these qualifiers without some star names, the emphasis remains on teamwork and maintaining high performance levels.

The upcoming matches serve as an opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their abilities on the international stage. With Brazil already qualified for the World Cup next year, these games provide valuable experience for emerging talents within the squad.