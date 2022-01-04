Ancelotti steers clear of Mbappe talk as agent claims Real Madrid make new €50m bid for PSG star

Madrid, Jan. 4: Carlo Ancelotti insisted Real Madrid's planning for next season was "already done" but did not reveal whether the club have made a fresh bid for Kylian Mbappe.
Paris Saint-Germain frontman Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract at the Parc des Princes and it is no secret that Madrid want to bring him to Spain.
The 23-year-old was a target for Los Blancos during the last transfer window but recently ruled out leaving PSG in mid-season.
However, Italian agent Giovanni Branchini claimed LaLiga leaders Madrid have offered €50million to sign Mbappe now, less than six months after they reportedly offered up to €200m.
They could hire him as a free agent at the end of the campaign should Mbappe refuse new terms in Paris, but getting the France international through the door now would also be a major coup.
Ancelotti was asked about Branchini's comments in Madrid's news conference on Tuesday, but elected to sidestep the issue.
"Talking about players who are not here does not seem fair to me," said Ancelotti.
"I have a good relationship with Branchini. I prefer not to comment on this."
Mbappe scored a hat-trick in PSG's 4-0 Coupe de France win over Vannes on Monday and has indicated he wants to fight for trophies with Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.
Madrid are looking both short term and long term, and Ancelotti said: "The planning for next season is already done. I would find it unprofessional if a club like Madrid hadn't planned already."
On Wednesday, Madrid face Alcoyano at the Copa del Rey last-32 stage, a year on from being humiliated by the minnows at the tiny Estadio El Collao in Alcoy.
Madrid's then-coach Zinedine Zidane and his players had to swallow a 2-1 defeat last January against the third-tier team, who snatched an extra-time winner while down to 10 men.
Ancelotti said his preparation for the rematch had not involved watching a video nasty of last year's upset.
"I haven't seen last year's game," Ancelotti said. "I know what happened because the players have told me about it. It's still an open wound.
"The players know better than I what happened and what doesn't have to happen tomorrow."
A 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Sunday was a jolt to start the new year for Madrid, and Ancelotti quipped afterwards that it was as though he and his players had taken an extra day of holiday. But it will be down to business for the cup game.
"We are going to take it seriously. We know the difficulties we may have, and I will put the best team possible together," Ancelotti added.
Gareth Bale will be absent, unwell rather than injured, but Ancelotti said the Wales forward could come into the equation for the LaLiga tussle with Valencia on Saturday.