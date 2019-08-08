Football
PSG's Herrera to miss up to a month with calf injury

By Opta
Ander Herrera

Paris, August 8: Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt an injury blow just days from their Ligue 1 season opener after Ander Herrera suffered a calf strain.

Herrera, who joined PSG in July after his contract at Manchester United expired, played in last week's 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Trophee des Champions as he rounded off a busy pre-season with his new club.

But PSG confirmed Spanish midfielder Herrera, 29, injured his left calf in training on Wednesday (August 7) and will face three to four weeks on the sidelines.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has the likes of €18million signing Pablo Sarabia available in midfield, as well as the likes of Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler, but the loss of Herrera just four days before PSG's clash with Nimes is nevertheless a significant blow.

Herrera made 22 Premier League appearances for United in 2018-19 but his opportunities were restricted by hamstring and ankle injuries throughout the campaign.

Following the victory over Rennes, Tuchel said Herrera has "yet to adapt" to his side's style of play.

Thursday, August 8, 2019
