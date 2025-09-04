India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Elliot Anderson Expresses Hope For Nuno Espirito Santo's Continued Leadership At Nottingham Forest Elliot Anderson is optimistic about Nuno Espirito Santo remaining as Nottingham Forest's manager despite ongoing uncertainties. He credits Nuno for his development and hopes to continue their collaboration after the international break. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Elliot Anderson is keen for Nuno Espirito Santo to remain at Nottingham Forest despite uncertainty about his future. Tensions have arisen between Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis, with the former Wolves manager suggesting their relationship has shifted. This has led to questions about whether he will continue in his role.

Last season, Forest narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification. They spent much of the campaign in the top five but finished seventh in the Premier League. This secured them European football for the first time since 1995-96. They achieved 19 wins in the top-flight during 2024-25, matching Manchester United's record from 2013-14 for most wins by a team finishing outside the top six.

Currently, Forest sits 10th after three matches this season, with one win, one draw, and one loss. Anderson, who recently won the Under-21 European Championship, has been called up to the senior national team for the first time. He is eager to secure a spot in the squad and hopes to reunite with Nuno after the international break.

When asked if he wanted Nuno to stay as manager, Anderson replied affirmatively: "Yeah, definitely." He praised Nuno's influence on his development, saying, "He's been really good for me." Anderson appreciates the freedom Nuno gives him on the pitch and values his belief in him. "He just believes in me, which is the main thing," Anderson added.

Nuno's approach of encouraging players to perform as they train has significantly benefited Anderson. The freedom within the team has provided him with a platform to excel. Currently focused on his national team duties, Anderson aims to give his best during this camp before returning to club commitments.

Squad Changes and Future Focus

Anderson is part of Forest's Europa League squad this season. However, record signing Omari Hutchinson and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined on loan during deadline day, have been excluded from this list. Anderson remains committed to performing well both internationally and at his club once he returns from international duty.