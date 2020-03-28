Football
Iniesta the closest to Messi – Luis Enrique

By Dejan Kalinic
Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed Andres Iniesta was the closest talent to Lionel Messi he has coached.
Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed Andres Iniesta was the closest talent to Lionel Messi he has coached.

Barcelona, March 28: Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed Andres Iniesta was the closest talent to Lionel Messi he has coached.

A record six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.

Luis Enrique coached Messi and Iniesta at Barcelona, where he was at the helm from 2014-17.

In a Q&A on the Spain national team's Facebook page, Luis Enrique talked up both Iniesta, now playing for Vissel Kobe, and Messi.

"The player that impressed me most in my career, I don't know if you mean being myself as a player or as a coach or both, without doubt is Leo Messi," he said.

"Afterwards, I can say that Andres Iniesta is close to something similar to Leo Messi.

"But Messi is hugely different in respect to the others."

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
