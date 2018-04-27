Andres Iniesta confirms Barcelona departure

Camp Nou, April 27: Barcelona and Spain great Andres Iniesta has confirmed he will leave Camp Nou at the end of this season, ending a career-long association with the LaLiga giants.
Iniesta signed a "lifetime" contract with Barca last October but speculation has mounted over recent weeks regarding the 33-year-old midfielder's future and a mooted move to the Chinese Super League.
8 = ∞#Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/KV9cxa2M1G— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 27, 2018
A superb goal in the Blaugrana's 5-0 Copa del Rey final demolition of Sevilla on Saturday was followed by an emotional ovation as Iniesta was substituted in the closing stages of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano.
👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/4d6y9Ol7wH— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 24, 2018
At a media conference on Friday at the club's training centre, Iniesta made news of his pending departure official.
"This is my last season here," he tearfully told an audience featuring his Barcelona team-mates. "I have thought my decision through for a long time.
"For me, Barca is the best club in the world - this club has given me everything.
Gracias infinitas @andresiniesta8#Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/8nk4Ywwx5a— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 27, 2018
"It's a very difficult day for me, to be here saying goodbye when I've spent my whole life here at Barcelona.
"A great deal of who I am, is down to Barca and La Masia - I am very thankful to them."
Source: OPTA/OmniSport
