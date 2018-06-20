It was not comfortable for anyone - Andres Iniesta speaks on Lopetegui departure

Bengaluru, June 20: Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta admits that the moment the team heard Julen Lopetegui had been sacked from the coaching role of national football team, it was uncomfortable for everyone as the announcement came just a day prior to the World Cup opener.
The previous day, Lopetegui had signed a three-year deal with La Liga giants Real Madrid as the head coach and that led to his sudden contract termination by the national team.
La Roja squad members were all shocked on that decision while they were preparing for their important World Cup campaign beginner against Portugal which ended in a 3-3 draw.
According to Marca, Iniesta explained Lopetegui’s sacking moment, "It was a moment that we want to put behind us, it was not comfortable for anyone and we are concentrated on what we have ahead.
"Our conviction over what we were doing and what we will do is what we need to concentrate on. The match against Portugal was not easy and the team showed that we know what we are doing.”
AFC's Iran will be Spain’s next opponent in the Group B encounter on Wednesday (June 20). The Saudi team began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Morocco. While Iniesta feels that Iran will be another tough competitor, his team is ready to fight together on the pitch.
The Barcelona legend said, "I don't want to stop there though and we need to keep going, Iran will not be easy but if we win we will be in a very good position.
"My role has been to give my opinion and what characterises this team above everything else is the union, we are all fighting together and we need to keep that up."
Talking about the squad, the 34-year-old further added, "Defensively we have a good block, it is a job for all the team in order to find a balance and we have some of the best players in the world.”
Iniesta has also claimed that they want to concentrate match by match and also adds that his ultimate dream is to win the World Cup trophy again.
"It is a dream to win the World Cup again, we are aware of how difficult it is but we need to concentrate on smaller steps and the game against Iran," concluded Iniesta.
