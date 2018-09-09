Anthony Martial postpones Manchester United contract talks

Bengaluru, September 9: Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has put a halt to his ongoing contract talks with the club and has instead decided to wait on the future of manager Jose Mourinho, according to reports.
The Frenchman has a cold relationship with Mourinho and earlier in the transfer window, the Portuguese boss had apparently told the club CEO Ed Woodward to offload the player for a new winger. But Woodward denied the proposal as the executive vice-chairman views Martial as the focal point of the Manchester United attack for years to come.
Martial only has a year left on his contract and while United have an option to extend it by a year, Woodward reportedly is determined not to wait until next summer without making Martial sign a new contract. The club now seems intent on offering the 22-year-old a deal which will keep him at the club until 2023.
However, the French winger has reportedly stopped the discussions on a new contract and has apparently said he will wait until the future of Mourinho, who is under pressure to deliver results at United after two back-to-back losses, is secure.
The relations between the forward and his manager soured when the player was fined £180,000 for leaving without permission during the pre-season for the birth of his son.
Since then, Mourinho has only used him once this season and hauled him off during a 2-3 defeat to Brighton. Being out of favour from the side, the former Monaco player wants assurance from the board about his playing future and wants to see Mourinho's progress before committing to a new deal.
Martial joined United as world's most expensive teenager in 2015 and since then, has scored 36 goals in 137 appearances.
Meanwhile, former West Ham and Everton boss Sam Allardyce has blasted the Red Devils board for handing 'inconsistent' Martial a new contract proposal.
The English manager has suggested that the Manchester United forward is not worthy of a new contract at Old Trafford and he remains unconvinced of the value of Martial in the first team.
"I'm very surprised if they have offered Martial a five-year contract in all honesty," Allardyce told talkSPORT.
"The lad is in his fourth season at Manchester United and I don't think anybody would actually say he has delivered consistently.
"We've seen the odd flash of his brilliance, but by now he should be showing that brilliance on a more regular basis. He should be hitting top form more often than not.
"He's had two managers now and both managers have found it difficult to find him a regular place in the Man United side."