Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Martial to return to Manchester after leaving US tour for baby's birth

Posted By: OPTA
Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial will return to Manchester after leaving United's pre-season tour of the United States

London, August 2: Anthony Martial will return to England having left Manchester United's pre-season tour to attend his child's birth.

The Frenchman excused himself from the remainder of United's International Champions Cup games in the United States to return to Paris, where his second child was born last week.

Martial's agent revealed in June that his client wished to leave Old Trafford and, speaking after the 2-1 win over Real Madrid, boss Jose Mourinho claimed he was unsure if the 22-year-old would even come back to his squad.

However, Martial has addressed his immediate future, and his decision to leave the US tour, in a Twitter post.

He said: "Thank you all for your posts. My little Swan is fine, for the mum it was harder but thanks to God she's better now.

"Sorry but my family will always come first... Back tomorrow in Manchester"

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue