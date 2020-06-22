Conte wants 'more decisive' Eriksen

Milan, June 22: Antonio Conte wants to see Christian Eriksen become "more decisive" after the midfielder helped Inter to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria.
Eriksen set up Romelu Lukaku's opener and Lautaro Martinez also scored as Inter moved within six points of Serie A leaders Juventus with their victory at San Siro on Sunday.
Morten Thorsby pulled a goal back for Sampdoria during the second half, but Inter secured three points.
Inter 2-1 Sampdoria: Martinez on target as Conte's side close the gap
Eriksen had a game-high five shots and four key passes and Inter head coach Conte wants more from the midfielder.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
"We had the chance to work with him. We had the time to improve from both physical and tactical point of view," Conte told a news conference.
"Nowadays he fits our project but he needs to be more decisive because he had many chances to score and he must score.
"But I am pleased the way he played, as the team, because we are going to play again in three days and those three points will be decisive for us."
Eriksen has scored two goals and provided as many assists in 10 games for Inter this season, having arrived from Tottenham in January.
Inter host Sassuolo in Serie A action on Wednesday.