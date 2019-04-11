Antonio Valencia hints at link up with Wayne Rooney

Bengaluru, April 11: Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has reportedly confirmed his move in the Summer in the social media and it looks as though he will be linking up with his former teammate Wayne Rooney at D.C United in the MLS.
The Ecuadorian has fallen further down the pecking order in recent times at Old Trafford because of injury and competition issues and has played only eight games so far with youngster Diogo Dalot breaking through this season and Ashley Young preferred at right-back.
United thus decided against triggering a one-year extension in Valencia's contract at Old Trafford last month, signifying he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Manchester United (@ManUtd) RB Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) liking a tweet about him potentially making a 2 year move to #DCU 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/f8fhYcuVTn— DMV Soccer (@DMVSoccer96) April 8, 2019
The 33-year-old has not been in the top of his form for the last couple of years and there has been concern among fans if he would play for any top European side further.
Although last month, the Ecuadorian’s father Luis Valencia revealed that Arsenal were one of four teams interested in a deal however a cash-riched move to outside Europe is also on the cards. Now as per latest reports, the veteran footballer hinting on social media, it has appeared that the player's next destination could be in MLS where he could link up with his former team-mate Rooney.
Valencia retweeted and liked a post from a follower who had quote-tweeted a report from Ecuador.
The article read: “Based on a special request from one of them, the Manchester United goalscoring duo will become a reality again in the capital of the United States. Two-year contract about to be finalised with D.C. United.”
The initial tweet, from an Ecuadorian football website, highlighted a clip of Valencia setting up Rooney for a goal at Old Trafford.
It read: "At the special request of one of them, Manchester United's scoring pair would return together in the US capital. Two-year contract with DC United is close."
Word is Antonio Valencia @anto_v25 could be headed to DC United on a 2-year deal. Of course I don't want him to leave Manchester, but if he and Wayne Rooney are reunited, oh baby I'm all for it pic.twitter.com/iebokv08qZ— Braulio Perez (@BraulioEPerez) April 9, 2019
Valencia then liked the retweet reply of a football fan, making the rumours more concrete.
Valencia has played 338 times for the Red Devils since signing for the side from Wigan in 2009, bagging 25 goals in the process. The Ecuadorian has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League. He has also been named Manchester United Players' Player of the Year twice, most recently in 2017.