Football Antony Declared Most Important Signing In Real Betis History By Club Director Manu Fajardo Manu Fajardo, Real Betis' sporting director, asserts that Antony is the club's most crucial signing. His contributions have significantly impacted their European ambitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Real Betis' sporting director, Manu Fajardo, is certain that Antony's acquisition is the most significant in the club's history. Antony initially joined Betis on loan from Manchester United in January. After impressing during his brief stint, he made a permanent move in the summer. He scored a crucial equaliser against Nottingham Forest in their Europa League opener, securing a 2-2 draw.

Antony's impact at Betis has been remarkable, with direct involvement in nine goals across 10 European matches for the club. This includes five goals and four assists, with contributions in two of his last three games. In contrast, during his previous 17 appearances for Manchester United in similar competitions, he scored only twice without any assists.

Fajardo believes Antony's signing has significantly influenced Betis. "I am 100% sure that maybe Antony is the most important signing in Betis' history," Fajardo told PA news agency. The magnitude of this signing is evident due to Antony's talent and the stature of Manchester United as a club.

Between January 25 and the end of last season, Antony contributed significantly with 14 goals across all competitions for Betis. This included nine goals and five assists, notably scoring twice in their Conference League semi-final victory over Fiorentina. Despite reaching their first European final, Betis narrowly lost to Chelsea after a second-half comeback.

Fajardo emphasises that players like Antony demonstrate Betis' ambition to grow in Europe. "When players like Antony come to Betis, it's very, very important," Fajardo said. Their presence helps establish Betis as a serious contender in Europe and attracts top-level players like Gio Lo Celso and Isco.

Signing players from the Premier League poses challenges due to salary differences between the leagues. However, when a player like Antony expresses a desire to join Betis, it simplifies negotiations even with big clubs like Manchester United.

Antony was determined to play for Betis again despite Manchester United having invested significantly in him. His commitment made negotiations smoother for the Spanish club.

Their European journey last year and signings like Antony highlight Real Betis' aspirations for continued growth on the continental stage.