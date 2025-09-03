India vs South Korea Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Antony Opens Up About His Challenging Experience At Manchester United Before Joining Real Betis Antony emotionally recounts his struggles at Manchester United before transferring to Real Betis. He expresses gratitude for the support received and excitement for his return. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 19:41 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Antony was visibly emotional during his introduction at Real Betis, reflecting on the challenges he faced in his final days with Manchester United. The Brazilian winger's transfer to Betis was finalized just before the transfer window closed, with a deal valued at £22 million, potentially increasing to £25 million with add-ons.

After spending the latter part of last season on loan at Betis, Antony became surplus to requirements for Ruben Amorim's plans for the 2025-26 season. He was excluded from United's pre-season tour in the United States and trained separately from the main squad at Carrington.

"Only my family knows how hard it was to be there," Antony expressed during his presentation at the LaLiga club. "Training separately. But I knew this incredible moment was coming." Despite fears that the move might not materialize, Antony remained hopeful and patient.

During his loan spell at Betis, Antony quickly became a fan favourite by scoring nine goals in 26 matches and aiding the team in reaching the Conference League final. Reflecting on his return, he said, "Making the transfer happen was very hard, but we're here now. I can't wait to wear the Betis shirt again."

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax for £81.3 million in 2022 but struggled to justify his hefty price tag. Over 96 appearances for United, he managed only 12 goals. Despite these challenges, Antony cherished the affection he received from fans.

"Being cared about is very important to me; it is something money can't buy," Antony stated. He emphasized that returning to Betis was always his primary choice and expressed gratitude for being back in a city and club he loves.

The Support of Betis Fans

The support from Betis fans deeply touched Antony. "I had trouble sleeping after seeing so much love from the Betis fans; there were people waiting at my house at 2 in the morning," he shared. This overwhelming support reinforced his decision to return.

Now settled back at Betis, Antony looks forward to new opportunities and achievements with more time on his side. He remains grateful for everyone who facilitated his return and is eager to contribute once again on the pitch.