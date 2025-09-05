Argentina Defeats Venezuela 3-0 As Messi Scores Twice In Final Home Qualifier

When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Will He Play FIFA World Cup 2026?- Here's What We Know

Lionel Messi's brilliance was on full display as he scored twice, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in his final home World Cup qualifier. Although Argentina had already secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup, this win dampened Venezuela's hopes of making their first appearance at the tournament. The match marked a memorable farewell for Messi in Buenos Aires.

Julian Alvarez nearly put Argentina ahead early with a powerful shot from Messi's pass, but Rafael Romo made a crucial save. Shortly after, Cristian Romero's header was disallowed for offside. However, Messi broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with a skilful lob over Romo from inside the box. This goal set the tone for Argentina's dominance.

After halftime, Argentina continued to press for more goals. Thiago Almada missed an opportunity when he sliced a volley wide under no pressure. Lautaro Martinez eventually doubled the lead in the 76th minute by heading Nico Gonzalez's cross past the goalkeeper. Just four minutes later, Messi added his second goal by converting Almada's low cross into the bottom-left corner.

Messi almost completed his hat-trick with a delicate chip over Romo, but it was ruled out for offside. Despite this, Argentina maintained their position at the top of the qualifying group, holding a 10-point advantage over Brazil. Venezuela, however, remained seventh and are now seven points behind Paraguay for automatic qualification.

Messi played an instrumental role in ensuring Argentina finished on a high note. He took seven of their 17 shots (four on target) and contributed significantly to their expected goals (xG) tally of 1.6. In contrast, Venezuela struggled offensively, failing to hit any of their five attempts on target and only managing long-range efforts.

Throughout World Cup qualifying matches, Messi has been prolific, scoring eight goals—more than any other player in South America. His contributions have helped extend Argentina’s unbeaten run to six matches.

Argentina aimed to give their captain a fitting send-off after he announced this would be his last home qualifier. Messi led by example throughout the match and showcased why he remains one of football’s greatest players even as he nears retirement from international duty.