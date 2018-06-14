Football

Argentina must lessen burden on Messi, says Guzman

Posted By:
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Moscow, June 14: Argentina goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman told his team-mates they needed to lessen the burden on star Lionel Messi at the World Cup.

Messi, 30, will again lead the South American nation at the showpiece tournament, where they face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

But the Barcelona forward will be heavily relied upon as he looks for his first senior international trophy.

Guzman, who replaced the injured Sergio Romero in Argentina's squad, said his team-mates needed to ease the pressure on Messi as much as they could.

"Of course Leo is a very important figure to us. We have to know how to be with him. He has to let us too," he told a news conference Wednesday.

"And we have to, somehow, take away the responsibility he already has. He feels it too.

"We also have several figures to be a friend to him and make him feel good."

Guzman added: "I'll try to be with him at any moment. I will try to lift him up if I see he's doubtful. And we hope to be able to celebrate, next to him, each game.

"We have to be calm that Leo's fine."

Looking for a first World Cup trophy since 1986, Argentina begin their campaign against Iceland on Saturday (June 16).

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 109/0 (20.0 vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue