Football Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: Where to Watch International Friendly on TV and Online? Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

Argentina and Venezuela will face off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium this Friday night in a friendly international fixture as part of Argentina's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina, the reigning world champions, aim to maintain their winning momentum and fine-tune their squad ahead of the busy international calendar in 2026. Having comfortably secured their World Cup qualification with a strong qualifying campaign, Argentina is coming off a rare defeat to Ecuador but remains the dominant force in South American football.

The Argentine squad, led by coach Lionel Scaloni, is expected to test squad depth while keeping their tactical discipline intact. Notably, Lionel Messi may start from the bench as the team experiments with emerging talents alongside established stars like Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Venezuela, under coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, is in a rebuilding phase following a disappointing failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Vinotinto have shown resilience but lack consistency and are focused on developing young, untested players in this friendly window. Despite their struggles and a run of recent losses, Venezuela will look to challenge Argentina with youthful enthusiasm and a solid defensive approach.

Argentina vs Venezuela H2H Record

Argentina holds an overwhelmingly positive record against Venezuela, having won 25 of their last 30 encounters, including a 3-0 victory just last month in their World Cup Qualifiers match.

Argentina vs Venezuela Predicted Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Mac Allister, De Paul; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Nahuel Ferraresi, Carlos Vivas, Angel Azuaje; Jon Aramburu, Cristian Casseres Jr, Telasco Segovia, Juan Pablo Anor, Ronald Hernandez; Kevin Kelsy, Alejandro Marques

Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela Friendly Match in India?

The Argentina vs Venezuela friendly match will not telecast in India. There will be no live-streaming for the match in India, which starts from 5:30 am IST on Saturday morning.

Where to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela Friendly in USA?

In USA, the match will start at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT and fans can stream the match on the Fanatiz app and website.

Where to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela in Argentina?

The match will telecast on the TyC Sports and the live-streaming is available on the TyC Sports Play app in Argentina and the match will start at 9 pm local time in the South American country.