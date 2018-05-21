Icardi cut from Argentina World Cup squad for Russia; Dybala, Aguero included

Buenos Aires, May 22: Mauro Icardi has not made Argentina's final 23-man squad for the World Cup but Juventus star Paulo Dybala is in.
Icardi and Dybala were omitted from Jorge Sampaoli's selection for the March friendlies against Italy and Spain, with the Argentina boss suggesting both were in danger of missing out on Russia 2018 after failing to impress on previous call-ups.
Sampaoli's provisional 35-man group offered hope earlier this month but Icardi's 29 goals in 34 Serie A appearances this season – including five in his past six matches – did not amount to a persuasive enough case.
Dybala is included alongside Juve teammate Gonzalo Higuain, while Sergio Aguero provides another enviable option up front as the Manchester City striker continues his rehabilitation from minor knee surgery.
A further alternative alongside captain Lionel Messi in attack is Boca Juniors youngster Cristian Pavon, although there is no room for either of Roma's Diego Perotti or Racing's reported Inter target Lautaro Martinez.
There are relatively few surprises elsewhere, with Independiente midfielder Maximiliano Meza getting the nod despite making his only senior international appearance to date in the 6-1 defeat to Spain last time out.
Sampaoli's men have been drawn in a potentially tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.
Sampaoli was confident of getting the job done in Russia with help from a fit and fresh Messi.
"I've talked to Messi and I him very excited about what's coming, physically he's in a good moment," the coach told a news conference.
"The World Cup has to be faced without fear, with loftiness, with presence, and those who are more convinced of their game will be closer to the starting line-up," he added.
"One understands that these players have characteristics that serve us ... with time and the desire to play, this will be enhanced, I have great hope and, every time I see them train, the dream grows.
"For me, the objective is to enhance individual characteristics to make a great World Cup.
"If we dare to play, we will be a complex opponent for anyone.
"We are obliged to move an entire country, I hope we can do it the way we want."
Messi's fellow forward Sergio Aguero has not played for his club Manchester City since April due to a knee injury, but Sampaoli declared the 29-year-old fully fit.
"He is working normally since last week," the coach said.
" Mercado is not going to have any kind of . We'll see how Biglia arrives ."
Final 23-man World Cup squad of Argentina:
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Sergio Romero (Manchester United);
Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Federico Fazio (Roma), Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax);
Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica);
Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus),Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)
