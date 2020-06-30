Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arjen Robben announces comeback: Four superstars who did the same

By

Bengaluru, June 30: After retiring last season from all football, Dutch and Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben now has made a u-turn of his decision and has recently announced that he is set to come out of retirement to play for his boyhood club FC Groningen.

However, this is not something new for footballers. There are several instances when footballers have come out from retirement to play again due to a need of their former clubs or by simply missing the action.

From a Manchester United legend to Dutch maestro there were at least four big superstars who also made the same call like Robben.

Let us take a look at four players who came out of retirement to cherish their glory days again.

Johan Cruyff

The Netherlands legend retired from the game aged just 31-year old. However, has to come out of retirement due to financial pressure. He was forced back to work after losing a small fortune in an investment scam. He joined North American side Los Angeles Aztecs on a big payroll to recoup the money. But later went on playing for six more years, including a successful comeback to Holland with boyhood club Ajax and Feyenoord.

Paul Scholes

The English midfielder's retirement lasted just six months. Scholes came out of retirement when Manchester United were struggling with midfield injuries in 2011-12 season. He ended up making 21 appearances in the second half of the season from January, although lost the title to Manchester City. But he played a full season next year and clinched the title again and finally retired from the game.

Jens Lehmann

The Gunners legend left the club in 2008 and retired in 2010. But when Arsenal struggled with goalkeeper injuries with all three senior goalkeepers out injured, the 42-year-old came back to sign for the team. He although played only once and stayed the full season as a backup to Manuel Almunia in 2010-11 season.

He, however, made his 200 appearances for the Gunners in a 3-1 win over Blackburn in a league game and became the oldest player to represent the club in the Premier League in the process.

Marc Overmars

The Invincible winner with Arsenal was forced to retire from the game in 2004 due to consistent knee injuries. However, during Jaap Stam's testimonial game he put in a great show which tempted Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles offering him a deal to play again.

He was tempted by the deal and came out of retirement to play for his boyhood side. However, he again could not muster many games and again retired after one year in 2009.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue