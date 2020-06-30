Arjen Robben announces comeback: Four superstars who did the same

Bengaluru, June 30: After retiring last season from all football, Dutch and Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben now has made a u-turn of his decision and has recently announced that he is set to come out of retirement to play for his boyhood club FC Groningen.
However, this is not something new for footballers. There are several instances when footballers have come out from retirement to play again due to a need of their former clubs or by simply missing the action.
From a Manchester United legend to Dutch maestro there were at least four big superstars who also made the same call like Robben.
Let us take a look at four players who came out of retirement to cherish their glory days again.
Johan Cruyff
The Netherlands legend retired from the game aged just 31-year old. However, has to come out of retirement due to financial pressure. He was forced back to work after losing a small fortune in an investment scam. He joined North American side Los Angeles Aztecs on a big payroll to recoup the money. But later went on playing for six more years, including a successful comeback to Holland with boyhood club Ajax and Feyenoord.
Paul Scholes
The English midfielder's retirement lasted just six months. Scholes came out of retirement when Manchester United were struggling with midfield injuries in 2011-12 season. He ended up making 21 appearances in the second half of the season from January, although lost the title to Manchester City. But he played a full season next year and clinched the title again and finally retired from the game.
Jens Lehmann
The Gunners legend left the club in 2008 and retired in 2010. But when Arsenal struggled with goalkeeper injuries with all three senior goalkeepers out injured, the 42-year-old came back to sign for the team. He although played only once and stayed the full season as a backup to Manuel Almunia in 2010-11 season.
He, however, made his 200 appearances for the Gunners in a 3-1 win over Blackburn in a league game and became the oldest player to represent the club in the Premier League in the process.
Marc Overmars
The Invincible winner with Arsenal was forced to retire from the game in 2004 due to consistent knee injuries. However, during Jaap Stam's testimonial game he put in a great show which tempted Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles offering him a deal to play again.
He was tempted by the deal and came out of retirement to play for his boyhood side. However, he again could not muster many games and again retired after one year in 2009.