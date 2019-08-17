Football
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Aubameyang, Lacazette lead Gunners to maximum six points

By Opta
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - cropped

London, Aug 17: Arsenal continued their unblemished start to the new Premier League season with a battling 2-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on target in last weekend's win at Newcastle United, fired in his second decisive goal in as many games after the hour to move Unai Emery's men to six points from two matches.

Alexandre Lacazette earlier opened the scoring in the 13th minute, only for Ashley Barnes to respond in fortuitous fashion shortly before the break.

An impressive performance from Dani Ceballos inspired Arsenal's recovery and debutant David Luiz held the home side's defence together to give the Gunners an 11th straight win over Burnley in all competitions.

1
1059712

Lacazette tested goalkeeper Nick Pope with a close-range header before scoring from the resulting corner.

With his back to goal at the near post, the French forward managed to spin and squeeze a shot through Pope's legs.

Pope remained busy until Barnes equalised two minutes from half-time, cushioning Dwight McNeil's deflected effort and prodding home despite Matteo Guendouzi's best efforts.

Reiss Nelson had the ball in the net a few moments later, but Nacho Monreal was correctly adjudged offside in the build-up.

That proved winger Nelson's final act as club-record signing Nicolas Pepe entered the fray at half-time.

Pope produced another two fine saves either side of the hour but could do little about the 64th-minute winner.

Ceballos was the architect of the move as he won the ball back in midfield and fed it forward to Aubameyang, who rifled into the bottom left corner to end Burnley's resistance.

What does it mean? Emery moves towards strongest XI

Arsenal boss Emery could have played it safe with his team selection after a battling defeat of Newcastle at St James' Park.

Instead, the Spaniard made three changes - one enforced, with Granit Xhaka injured - and reaped the rewards, as Ceballos, Lacazette and David Luiz all made the most of their inclusions.

Ceballos settles in on first start

On loan from Real Madrid, midfielder Ceballos looked every inch a top LaLiga talent as his guile on the ball created two match-winning assists.

Mee fails to contain Arsenal forwards

Clarets centre-back Ben Mee will feel he should have stopped Lacazette unleashing a shot for the opener and that was not his only indignity, with Pepe completely bamboozling him in the second half.

What's next?

Arsenal travel to Merseyside for a difficult date with Liverpool next Saturday, while Burnley visit Wolves the following day.

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
