Arsenal consider re-signing former striker in Summer: A risk worth taking?

Bengaluru, March 11: Arsenal are reportedly interested in re-signing former star Donyell Malen, who is currently plying his trade for PSV, in a €56 million deal in the summer.
The 21-year-old Dutch international was part of Arsenal's academy from 2015 to 2017 and featured for the Gunners first team in several pre-season games. But before providing him, a single appearance he was sold to Dutch club PSV for just £500,000. But after slowly getting into the first team, this season he has started making big strides in realising his potential in the Eredivisie.
He has bagged 17 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit this term and as per French publication, Le 10 Sport his powerful form has sparked interest from the Gunners in securing his return to north London.
The attacker is sidelined with a serious knee injury that is likely to see him miss the rest of the campaign. He underwent surgery in January and has only a slim chance of returning to full fitness in time for Euro 2020.
Arsenal are sweating over the future of Aubameyang with Barcelona and Inter Milan interested in him and given Malen's strike rate, it's no surprise that Arsenal are keeping their tabs open for their former player.
Why is this a good deal?
Although the asking price of the young sensation looks to be over the odds, however, this is a risk worth taking. Arsenal already have four forwards in their ranks with Aubameyang, Lacazette, Martinelli and Nketiah.
Among them, Aubameyang has been rumoured to leave the side in Summer for a new experience. His transfer to another side would surely fetch the club a desirable amount but to add more money to the kitty, the Gunners could even sell Lacazette also. The 21-year-old surely could be the ideal long-term replacement for both of them.
Moreover, the youngster knows the club inside and out and after a dry spell earlier could be tempted with the prospect of returning to his former club in order to prove his worth another time, But now the only question that remains is the above mentioned fee and how much Arsenal can recoup from the sale along with the transfer budget that is made available.