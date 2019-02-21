Arsenal boss Unai Emery considering Alexandre Lacazette sale in Summer

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Arsenal might consider selling star forward Alexandre Lacazette in the Summer in a bid to reinvest the money for other transfers, according to reports.
The Frenchman made the move to the Emirates in the summer of 2017 for £52m and slowly but surely has now gone on to establish himself as a firm fan-favourite in North London.
However, with Emery expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer, the Spanish manager could avail the opportunity to encash on the forward in the Summer if the price is right.
Emery has two star forwards at his disposal in Aubameyang and Lacazette. He is not believed to be keen on pairing Lacazette and Aubameyang together on a permanent basis. In a single forward lineup, the former Sevilla manager has mostly preferred the Gabon international as his main man.
Although Lacazette started 18 league matches this term with an all-round show, he has proven to be of the highest order but his lack of consistency and work-rate has often infuriated the manager.
Arsenal could demand an increase on the fee they paid for Lacazette two years ago and Emery now might look to use the funds to reinvest in more urgent areas. The Gunners boss reportedly are looking at signing one centre-back and one midfielder and one attacker at least to strengthen the squad.
Although, the club’s transfer budget is yet to be determined and is highly dependent on the club’s chances of reaching the top four or winning the Europa League. But whatever the outcome is, a budget of around £80m is the maximum that can be expected from the owners.
With such a mere amount in the current market, a squad revival cannot be possible and thus Emery is reportedly determined to offload some of the big names from the squad in order to generate funds.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Hector Bellerin, midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, as well as Aubameyang, are the only confirmed starters next term right now and many of the senior players are expected to be offloaded in the Summer.
A senior player who is leading the line of departure is reportedly midfielder Mesut Ozil. Emery has been trying to scatter Ozil from Arsenal after the German International has failed to adapt to the Spaniard’s philosophy.
The German is currently the highest earner of the squad with a £350k per week wage and Emery is, reportedly, looking to write off the huge wage in order to fund it in other areas.