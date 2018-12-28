Football

Arsenal contract rebel Ramsey in talks with PSG

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is a free agent in June
Bengaluru, December 28: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has held talks with French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

It is widely expected that the Welshman will leave the Emirates when his contract expires next year as his contract extension offer was withdrawn.

According to reliable French media outlet L'Equipe, the French champions may try and secure a move for Ramsey, 28, in January.

The reports suggest advanced talks have taken place between PSG and both Ramsey, and Arsenal. An 18-month contract offer could be on the cards very soon with sporting director Antero Henrique believed to be preparing a bid of between £9million and £18million.

They are keen to bring in a new central midfielder with Adrien Rabiot set to quit the Parc des Princes when the transfer window reopens.

PSG reportedly had a five-name shortlist of potential new signings which included Mario Lemina, Frenkie De Jong, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Diadie Samassekou.

Their lack of steel in midfield has seen Brazilian defender Marquinhos deployed in a holding, anchor role many times by Thomas Tuchel this season.

Despite the attacking creativity of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, it is generally accepted another holding midfielder to sure up the middle of the park is needed if PSG are going to win the Champions League.

However, Ramsey by no means is a holding midfielder. Rather he is more of an attacking minded midfielder who is quite quite prolific in front of goal as well.

He has often struggled when played in a holding role at Arsenal and is far more suited to a three-man midfield where he has licence to get forward or the No. 10 role.

Ramsey operated in front of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira yesterday when he replaced Alexandre Lacazette on after an hour in the 1-1 draw at Brighton.

However, despite the talks with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keen on the Gunners star.

Italian media strongly claim that Ramsey would prefer a move to the Serie A champions while Niko Kovac is understood to be keen to add further competition to his strong midfield.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 9:35 [IST]
