Arsenal could beat Aston Villa for this Brazilian star signing - Good deal for the player?

Bengaluru, March 15: Arsenal could reportedly snatch Philippe Coutinho from under Aston Villa’s nose this summer as according to the latest rumours, the Brazilian has been added to the list of Arsenal transfer targets.
The
29-year-old
has
looked
rejuvenated
coming
back
to
the
Premier
League
after
a
difficult
four-year
spell
at
Barcelona.
Signing
as
the
costliest
transfer
in
Barcelona's
history
from
Liverpool
in
2018,
the
little
magician
never
matched
the
standard
expected
of
him.
But ever since signing for Villa on loan, he looks to have found his former self once again under the guidance of former team-mate now manager Steven Gerrard. He has already amassed four goals and three assists in nine appearances thus far, a goal contribution every 98.7 minutes.
Undoubtedly
Gerrard
is
now
keen
for
Villa
to
take
up
his
signing
on
a
permanent
basis
next
summer.
It
is
understood
that
Villa
have
a
£40m
option
to
make
the
deal
permanent
but
now
with
Arsenal's
intervention
getting
a
deal
done
does
not
look
straightforward.
The Gunners were linked with Coutinho last summer but instead signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal. But it is understood that Arteta is still keen on the player and his Aston Villa display has enticed him further. Arsenal hence are reportedly ready to match the offers of Aston Villa offering him the same deal, and it could be challenging for Coutinho.
Good deal for Coutinho?
Signing for Arsenal would definitely be a bigger step in terms of silverware ambition. Arsenal are also in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions which could also be a bonus factor. However, considering Arsenal's current attacking options in the side, he may not be an automatic pick in the team. On the other hand, at Villa, undoubtedly he would be a regular starter. Therefore, how the Brazilian trickster responds to the interests will definitely be a thing to watch for during the next summer transfer window.