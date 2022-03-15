Football
Arsenal could beat Aston Villa for this Brazilian star signing - Good deal for the player?

By

Bengaluru, March 15: Arsenal could reportedly snatch Philippe Coutinho from under Aston Villa’s nose this summer as according to the latest rumours, the Brazilian has been added to the list of Arsenal transfer targets.

The 29-year-old has looked rejuvenated coming back to the Premier League after a difficult four-year spell at Barcelona. Signing as the costliest transfer in Barcelona's history from Liverpool in 2018, the little magician never matched the standard expected of him.

But ever since signing for Villa on loan, he looks to have found his former self once again under the guidance of former team-mate now manager Steven Gerrard. He has already amassed four goals and three assists in nine appearances thus far, a goal contribution every 98.7 minutes.

Undoubtedly Gerrard is now keen for Villa to take up his signing on a permanent basis next summer. It is understood that Villa have a £40m option to make the deal permanent but now with Arsenal's intervention getting a deal done does not look straightforward.

The Gunners were linked with Coutinho last summer but instead signed Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal. But it is understood that Arteta is still keen on the player and his Aston Villa display has enticed him further. Arsenal hence are reportedly ready to match the offers of Aston Villa offering him the same deal, and it could be challenging for Coutinho.

Good deal for Coutinho?

Signing for Arsenal would definitely be a bigger step in terms of silverware ambition. Arsenal are also in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions which could also be a bonus factor. However, considering Arsenal's current attacking options in the side, he may not be an automatic pick in the team. On the other hand, at Villa, undoubtedly he would be a regular starter. Therefore, how the Brazilian trickster responds to the interests will definitely be a thing to watch for during the next summer transfer window.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 17:05 [IST]
