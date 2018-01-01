Arsenal cult hero Mathieu Flamini could return to football with Spanish side Getafe

London, Jan 1: Former Arsenal cult hero Mathieu Flamini could be in line to make his return to football with Spanish side Getafe CF, the La Liga club's president has hinted.
Flamini has seen success in his days at Milan and Arsenal and was also regarded as one of the top midfielders of that time.
However, the 33-year-old eventually regressed over the years and after his release from Arsenal contract in 2016, he made a quick move to Crystal Palace next only to see himself a free agent again next season.
But in earlier September, the former Serie A winner has hinted that he is not yet ready to hang up boots and will try to get a club with a right project.
"Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 percent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity.
"I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.
"The situation is straightforward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me.
It looks like now the veteran midfielder has mostly got the proper project and with his such vast expertise of the game, he surely can add vast experience in the La Liga side as a sporadic player and guide the youngster to have a better sense of the game.
The midfielder has been training with La Liga outfit Getafe since the last month, in an attempt to impress incumbent manager Jose Bordalas and it looks like now they could avail the possibility of signing the players on a free in the coming weeks.
Club President Angel Torres confirmed the possibility and said: "He has come to train two days because Bordalas wanted to see how he is doing.
"That he has been a good footballer is undoubted, that is why I have authorised him to train.
"If it works, we'll talk and if not, then nothing."
Getafe are currently owning a great season in the La Liga, holding eighth in the league, having only just been promoted from the second division last season.