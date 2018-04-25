Arsenal want young Mainz defender

Kolkata, April 25: It marked an end of an era at Arsenal when Arsene Wenger announced that he will end his 22-year stay at the north London club at the end of the season.
During his time at the club, the Frenchman has led the club to their heights of success and also made the club stable financially with his wise decisions.
Now that Wenger has announced that he will leave the club, we can also expect plenty of changes in the dressing room as the Gunners need a massive reinforcement in some areas especially in defence.
Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Mainz defender Abdou Diallo, according to reports.
The Gunners have been vulnerable at the back for years and are in need of a centre-back to solve their defensive woes.
And reports in England claim that they have turned their attentions to Diallo who has impressed in Ligue 1.
On the other hand, the Gunners are also looking at West Brom skipper Jonny Evans.
The former Manchester United star will be available for a cut-price £3million if the Baggies are relegated.
And whoever takes over from Arsene Wenger will need to be looking at cheaper talent as they will reportedly only have £50million to spend in the transfer market.
Even though a new manager has yet to be announced, the Gunners' recruitment team are still working on bringing in new players in the summer.
Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has been concentrating on the defensive positions with attack seen as being strong enough.
Shkodran Mustafi, 26, has been prone to a mistake this season while Laurent Koscielny is entering the later stages of his career at 32.
Per Mertesacker is set to retire and become a part of the coaching team meaning the Gunners need a new recruit for their defence.
With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrick Mkhitaryan, the Arsenal attack looks quite scary and there is plenty of creativity as well.
The issues are mostly in defence and in central midfield and the transfer market is hugely inflated now.
A few bargain signings like Diallo or Evans are exactly what Arsenal need in this kind of situation.
