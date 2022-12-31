Arsenal extend William Saliba contract till 2024

Arsenal have exercised their option of extending William Saliba's contract till 2024.
William Saliba joined the Gunners in 2019 and since then has spent three loan stints with three different French clubs- AS Saint Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille.
He finally played his first competitive game for Arsenal this season and has become one of the main players for the Gunners this season.
Saliba has impressed big time with his first few months at Arsenal and the North London club are keen to tie him down to a new contract. Saliba's original contract was set to expire in June 2023, but Arsenal had the option to extend it a further year. And they have utilised that.
Arsenal had a deadline of December 31 this year to exercise the one-year extension. But the club have reportedly elongated the deal Friday. Arsenal are actively talking with Saliba and his agents about a potential new deal but haven't found a solution yet.
Saliba has had a fantastic start to his Arsenal career and has become a standout performer at the heart of Arsenal's defence. The 21-year-old has adapted to English football in a fantastic manner, having played 15 times in the league already. Arsenal are on top of the Premier League table with 40 points after 15 matches.
Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was asked recently about the contract situation of Saliba and he confirmed that the player is happy at Arsenal and is keen to pen a new deal at the club.
"I hope so. That's more for Edu and the board to discuss with him, but what I know is the player is really happy, the player wants to be here - and that's the main thing," Arteta said.
Gunners have also extended the deal for Charlie Patino till 2025. The youngster is currently making massive strides with Championship outfit Blackpool and is seen as a top prospect.
The London giants are also working on two more contract extensions for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Martinelli is reportedly closer to penning a new deal while the talks with Saka are still ongoing.