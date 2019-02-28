Arsenal eye £25m-rated Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney to bolster defensive options

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to latest reports.
Arsenal are planning to bring massive changes in the Summer during the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their backline and full backs are said to be their priority now.
The Gunners already have two left backs at their disposal but with 32-year-old Nacho Monreal at the twilight of his career and Sead Kolasinac's growing injury and performance issues, Unai has apparently now targetted a new player in that position.
Arsenal reportedly have been tracking the highly-rated Scot Tierney for the last one year and Unai Emery is now apparently ready to meet the club's £25 million valuations of the defensive star in the summer.
Reports claim that #Arsenal are planning a £25 million move for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney this summer. #TransferTalk pic.twitter.com/YCmacwUCFA— SBOBET (@SBOBET) February 27, 2019
Arsenal will have a limited budget once again in the summer, but there would be no problem finding the money for Tierney as the Gunners look to offload some of the deadwood to fund a move for the player.
If the deal breaks through, it would shatter Celtic's current record sale which stands at £20m following Moussa Dembele's move to Lyon.
The potential addition of the Scotland international could be part of a defensive revamp at the Emirates Stadium, with the North London side also linked with a move for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Tierney has been an ever-present name in Celtic's team since his debut in 2015 and arguably is one of their best players. The 21-year-old is an attacking left-back who has a knack of going forward and with Emery prefers fullback with dynamic ability, the Hops prodigy surely ticks all the bills.
Although, Arsenal may face contest in landing the player in Summer as reportedly another fellow Premier league rival Everton too are monitoring the player while his former boss Brendan Rodgers, who this week joined Leicester City, could also try to lure him down south at the end of the season. But apparently, as of now, it is the Gunners who are said to be advanced in the race.
Quality. pic.twitter.com/ihjyq01S5S— Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) February 27, 2019
Tierney has a contract with the Hops till 2023 and the youngster earlier had expressed his fondness remaining at Celtic. However, surely a jump to Premier league moreover Arsenal at this stage is a big advancement and surely it could be hard for the youngster to resist.