Arsenal eye January move for Carlisle defensive ace

Bengaluru, January 5: Arsenal have been linked with a move for highly-rated Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been linked to the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Everton and Manchester City.
Branthwaite looks to be one of the most exciting talents in the Football League. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut last March and has impressed with his composure for such a young age. He plays on the left side of the defence and the teenager has made nine League Two appearances this season, also became the youngest player to captain Carlisle earlier this November.
Everton have been strongly linked with the defender and have reportedly made a bid of £500,000 plus add-ons to secure his services. But with a host of clubs interested, the lower league side rejected the bid. Officials in Cumbria rate the defender extremely highly and have tipped him to go to the very top. So, they could now look to secure a better deal.
Arsenal is the latest side to emerge in the queue for the player after scouting him in December.
A good addition to the side?
Arsenal are in the hunt for a defender in January after their struggles in the backline and the English youngster is the latest name to be on their wish-list.
Although the defender is unlikely to improve the backline right away, he can be considered as a future prospect. However, Arsenal have not shied away from putting money on promising talents as their recent recruits like Matteo Guendouzi, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli show that.
But with Gunners reportedly not having a big transfer budget in the summer, Arteta should prioritise an experienced name first before building for the future. The Gunners have recently been linked with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng. So they should first look at those options which would right away improve the squad.
However, with so many clubs already chasing the young player, they also have to find a solution to be in touch with him. The young defender so far looks to be someone for future and his versatility surely has caught the eye of the other scouts in attendance. Therefore, if Arsenal are willing to move for the teenager, they may have to do it quickly.