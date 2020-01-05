Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal eye January move for Carlisle defensive ace

By

Bengaluru, January 5: Arsenal have been linked with a move for highly-rated Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been linked to the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Everton and Manchester City.

Branthwaite looks to be one of the most exciting talents in the Football League. The 17-year-old made his first-team debut last March and has impressed with his composure for such a young age. He plays on the left side of the defence and the teenager has made nine League Two appearances this season, also became the youngest player to captain Carlisle earlier this November.

Everton have been strongly linked with the defender and have reportedly made a bid of £500,000 plus add-ons to secure his services. But with a host of clubs interested, the lower league side rejected the bid. Officials in Cumbria rate the defender extremely highly and have tipped him to go to the very top. So, they could now look to secure a better deal.

Arsenal is the latest side to emerge in the queue for the player after scouting him in December.

A good addition to the side?

Arsenal are in the hunt for a defender in January after their struggles in the backline and the English youngster is the latest name to be on their wish-list.

Although the defender is unlikely to improve the backline right away, he can be considered as a future prospect. However, Arsenal have not shied away from putting money on promising talents as their recent recruits like Matteo Guendouzi, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli show that.

But with Gunners reportedly not having a big transfer budget in the summer, Arteta should prioritise an experienced name first before building for the future. The Gunners have recently been linked with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng. So they should first look at those options which would right away improve the squad.

However, with so many clubs already chasing the young player, they also have to find a solution to be in touch with him. The young defender so far looks to be someone for future and his versatility surely has caught the eye of the other scouts in attendance. Therefore, if Arsenal are willing to move for the teenager, they may have to do it quickly.

More ARSENAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue