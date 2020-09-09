Arsenal eye Sporting left-back

Kolkata, September 9: FA Cup winners Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes as per reports in England.
Serie A side AC Milan are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old, while Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are also in the race to sign Mendes.
However, it is presumed that Mikel Arteta has identified Portuguese Under-21 international as a potential target, but the Gunners must fork out a significant fee if they have to wrap up the signature of the youngster.
If we look at the current Arsenal squad, it might seem that they are not particularly in need of a left-back with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolsinac being available.
However, Kolasinac has struggled with injuries, which has affected his performances. Soo too with Tierney.
In such a scenario, it will not hurt Arsenal if Arteta adds a promising young left-back like Mendes to the mix. Just 18, Mendes has his best days ahead of him and could become one of the best left-backs in the future.
His ability to cover at centre-back makes him a player tailor-made for Arteta's system. If available at the right price, Arsenal try to grab Mendes at the first opportunity.