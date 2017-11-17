Arsenal's Jack Wilshere set for La Liga move

London, November 17: Spanish La Liga side Real Betis are close to pulling off a massive coup by convincing Arsenal star Jack Wilshere to move to Spain.
This will come as a major surprise to many as English players rarely move abroad and a player of Wilshere’s stature could have easily gotten a mid-table club in England.
So why move to a mid-table club in Spain? There is also very little chance that Real Betis could pay him more than any of the mid-table Premier League clubs.
Wilshere is in the final year of his £90,000-a-week contract at the Emirates and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen for the midfielder to extend his stay in North London.
However, Wilshere is not happy with his reduced gametime and for the sake of his career, he needs a move away from Arsenal.
Wenger will hope to convince the midfielder that his future is at Arsenal, and wants a deal agreed before the January windows opens.
The English media reports that the Spanish side have made contact with Wilshere and his representatives, with the player open to moving to La Liga on a free transfer next summer.
Betis managed by Quique Setien are keen to add Wilshere to their ranks and will hope the offer of a fresh start in a new country will be enough to attract the midfielder who was once rated among the best young players in the world.
Beticos have enjoyed a good start to the campaign and are eighth in La Liga, with Wilshere’s team-mate Joel Campbell currently on loan at the Benito Villamarin stadium.
Betis could push for a cut-price deal in January if talks between Wilshere and Arsenal don’t happen or reach a stalemate.
Another option would be to convince him to sign a pre-contract in January when players are a free to talk to overseas clubs in the final six months of their deal.